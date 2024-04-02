CM chairs meeting to devise strategy for Senate polls

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday chaired a joint meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League-N, People’s Party, Muslim League-Q and other members of the Provincial Assembly to consider senate election strategy. Election procedure was explained in the meeting, besides discussion on suggestions and recommendation by the assembly members. PPP Parliamentary leader Ali Haider Gilani said,”Our female candidate has withdrawn. We will vote for Bushra Butt and Anushe Rehman.” The withdrawal of the woman Senate candidate by People’s Party was hailed as a goodwill gesture. IPP Parliamentary leader Ghazanfar Abbas Chheina said,”IPP will also vote for the candidates of Muslim League-N.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”I am the chief minister of all. Together we will walk.” She added,”Our determination is the development of entire Punjab. No area will be deprived of development. “PMLN senate candidate Muhammad Aurangzeb said,”Thank you all for your support for the senate election.” “Credit of every success goes to Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,” said Dr Musaddiq Malik Bushra Anjum said,”I will be the voice of all of you.” Anoushe Rehman said,”I thank party leadership for trusting me.” PML-N Senate candidates Muhammad Aurangzeb, Mosaddik Malik, Khalil Tahir Sindhu Bushra Anjum Butt, Anusha Rehman. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other leaders attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to the security forces for arresting all those involved in Shangla attack on Chinese nationals. In a press statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that people involved in terrorism do not deserve any exemption, adding that it was inevitable to bring terrorists and their facilitators to justice. The chief minister said that Pakistani nation was united in its resolve to eradicate terrorism.

CM expresses grief over death of head constable

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of head constable Ghazanfar in Shahdara town. She offered condolences and expressed sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family. Madam Chief Minister directed for the early arrest of the accused involved in the murder and sought a report from the IG Police in this regard.