Commissioner inspects exams centers, monitors arrangements

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted surprise visits to 204 examination centers made for the annual 9th-grade exams. During his visit to the Lawrence Road examination centers, he checked each center as 19 centers have been established within one building. Commissioner Randhawa checked the attendance of the staff appointed according to the board’s lists and reviewed the CCTV monitoring of the examination centers. He stated that no private individuals are allowed in the examination centers and that the board must ensure that teachers are officially informed about their duties. He directed that action would be taken against staff and teachers who refuse or are absent from examination duty. The commissioner said it is the responsibility of the DC and CEO Education to ensure the presence of staff at the examination centers as per the Lahore Board’s lists. The resident inspector of the relevant institution would perform the duty at the examination center. Secretary Board Lahore was also present during the Commissioner’s visit. Meanwhile, In a video link meeting chaired by Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, all DCs, CEOs of Education, the Secretary Board, and the Controller Board have been directed to monitor all examination center across division. He said that private invigilators had been removed from all examination centers across the division, including Lahore. He warned that any responsible individual found negligent during the exams would face strict legal action. He reiterated that only government teachers would be appointed as invigilators by the superintendents and resident inspectors. Monitoring officers would check the attendance of the staff according to the board’s lists, ensuring that all staff present at the examination centers are as per the Lahore Board’s lists. He stressed the importance of maintaining complete transparency at the examination centers. Strict legal action is being taken against any negligence during the exams, and all monitoring officers are verifying staff attendance.