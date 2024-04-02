Committees formed to clean environment from polythene bags

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday constituted district committees under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) at the district level in Mardan and Swabi, to clean the environment from polythene bags.

While terming the polythene bags as environmen­tal terrorism and a health hazard, the Commissioner has given tasks to committees to end the use of poly­thene bags in both districts.

Other members of the committees include the re­spective Assistant Commissioner, Additional Assis­tant Commissioner and the Tehsil Municipal Officers.

The committees will submit a report fortnight­ly to the Commissioner, Mardan Division, regarding the cleanliness of their respective districts from pol­ythene bags.