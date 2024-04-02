Tuesday, April 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhry

HOW RS5 MILLION ISSUE FALLS IN NAB’S JURISDICTION, ASKS IHC

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhry
Agencies
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and ordered for his release in a case pertaining to allotment of land near Jehlum. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Fawad in aforesaid matter. At the outset of hearing, the chief justice expressed annoyance with NAB prosecutor on his statement and said that how a matter of Rs5 million bribe falls in jurisdiction of NAB. He questioned that what were the main proofs with the NAB against the accused?

Justice Farooq said that the anti-graft watchdog first arrested the accused and then wrote to the concern insti­tutions to seek evidence. Earlier, NAB prosecutor adopted the stance that the case was at the inquiry stage and his department has written to the relevant institutions. He said that the prosecu­tion has a witness who claimed that the former minister has taken bribe worth Rs5m in matter of land allotment.

Health ministers chairs 2nd meeting of health advisory

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1711951895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024