Crackdown on criminals continues in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - Following the directives of Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, a suc­cessful operation led by SHO Cantt Police Station Sheraz Khan apprehended a mobile snatcher and robber.

The arrested suspect, identified as Saddam Hussain son of Muhammad Safdar resident of Nawanshahr. He also confessed to multiple robberies during ini­tial interrogation.

The operation conducted under the supervision of SP Cantt Dr Omar, recovered 09 mobile phones, 01 motorcycle and a pistol. The apprehended suspect was involved in snatching mobile phones from citi­zens at gunpoint. Utilising modern investigative tech­niques, including CCTV surveillance and scientific tools, Cantonment police successfully traced and ar­rested the suspect.

Further investigation into the case is currently un­derway as authorities seek additional details sur­rounding the suspect’s criminal activities