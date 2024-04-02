Dacoits kill man on offering resistance in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A young man was shot dead over re­sistance during a dacoity bid in the precinct of Factory Area police station while the City Police Officer (CPO) di­rected Superintendent Police (SP) Iqbal Division to ensure immediate arrest of culprits. Police spokesman said here on Monday that 44-year-old Sajid resident of Firdous Colony reportedly offered resistance during a dacoity bid which enraged the dacoits and they opened fire and escaped from the scene. As a result, Sajid received serious injuries and his relatives immediately took him to the nearest Recue 1122 station on Jhang Road but in vain as he breathed his last on the way. However, Rescue 1122 shifted the corpse to Allied Hos­pital-II (DHQ Hospital).

Receiving information, CPO Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia rushed to the spot and directed the SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest besides ensuring arrest of the culprits on urgent basis.

Therefore, a special team under supervision of DSP Factory Area was constituted which started investiga­tion on scientific lines to trace where­abouts of the culprits and their arrest.

Meanwhile, the CPO along with oth­er police officers reached residence of the ill-fated man and condoled with the bereaved family. He assured the family members of Sajid that they would be provided justice at every cost and the culprits involved in this crime would be taken to task shortly, spokesman added.

2 ROBBERS ARRESTED; CASH, WEAPONS RECOVERED

Thikriwala police have arrested two robbers and recovered cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession. A police spokesman said here on Monday that the police during patrolling received information that three robbers were on their loot­ing spree near Chak No.77-JB Mullan­pur and they had deprived a number of people of their cash and valuable items. Therefore, the police rushed to the spot and after a short encounter succeeded in nabbing two robbers, Inam-ul-Hasan and Nadeem, whereas their third accomplice, Iftikhar, man­aged to escape. The police recovered cash, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession and started an investigation.