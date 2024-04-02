DC chairs interfaith harmony committee meeting

ATTOCK - A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Committee, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, addressed preparations for Juma tul Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr. Alongside DPO Ghiyas Gul Khan and other committee members, various aspects concerning these religious occasions were deliberated upon.
Emphasizing comprehensive municipal services, the DPO assured foolproof security arrangements for worshippers during Friday gatherings and Eid prayers. Control rooms have been established at district and tehsil levels to closely monitor activities during these events.
During the meeting, attendees urged cooperation between the District Peace Committee and the Interfaith Harmony Committee to maintain religious harmony. Both committees committed to providing their full cooperation in this endeavor.