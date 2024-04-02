DC chairs interfaith harmony committee meeting

ATTOCK - A meeting of the District Peace Committee and Interfaith Harmony Commit­tee, presided over by Dep­uty Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, addressed preparations for Juma tul Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr. Alongside DPO Ghiyas Gul Khan and other commit­tee members, various aspects concerning these religious occasions were deliberated upon.

Emphasizing comprehen­sive municipal services, the DPO assured foolproof securi­ty arrangements for worship­pers during Friday gather­ings and Eid prayers. Control rooms have been established at district and tehsil levels to closely monitor activities during these events.

During the meeting, at­tendees urged cooperation between the District Peace Committee and the Interfaith Harmony Committee to main­tain religious harmony. Both committees committed to providing their full coopera­tion in this endeavor.