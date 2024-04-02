Tuesday, April 02, 2024
DCs directed to visit RBISE examination centers to check arrangements

APP
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the division to visit examination centers made by Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) and inspect the arrangements. Presiding over a meeting held here regarding the board exams, the Commissioner said that providing conducive environment to the students and ensuring transparency of examination process should be prime responsibility of the administration. The arrangements at the examination centers should be reviewed and the working of the supervising staff should also be checked, he instructed the DCs. The examinations are the main means to test the ability of the students, Aamir Khattak said adding, the district administration should fully support the education boards in conducting transparent examinations.

