Energy minister says 300 units free solar power to be provided to people

KARACHI - Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the upcoming budget is being prepared under a 10-point agenda of Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s manifesto and under the same manifesto, 300 units of free electricity would be provided to the people through solarisa­tion process. “Most backward families of the rural, hilly and desert areas are still deprived of all types of electricity, so all such areas will be supplied with electricity by providing solar panels soon,” he said.

Shah said that there was also a plan to build so­lar parks at different places in Sindh, adding, a lot of work had been done for generating electricity from waste and it would be implemented soon.

He emphasised said that the media should report positively on the initiatives of the Sindh government. He stated that the success of Aseefa Bhutto was being deliberately made controver­sial even though Asif Ali Zardari won from this seat with 140,000 votes.

MEGA SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURING PLANT IN KARACHI SOON

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is facilitating the installation of a 3 GW solar panel manufacturing plant by Sinotec Solar Private Lim­ited in Karachi. According to a report on Monday, this project will enable local production of solar panels in Pakistan. Sinotec will also support the production of dry batteries and electric vehicles trucks. The project will bring in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country while reducing dependence on imports and also provide employ­ment opportunities to the people.