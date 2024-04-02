Tuesday, April 02, 2024
FIA nabs 9 law violators

April 02, 2024
FAISALABAD   -   FIA Faisalabad zone has nabbed 9 law violators during last 12 hours on charge of their involve­ment in Hwala Hundi, is­suance of fake visas, sale of prohibited drugs and electricity thefts, etc. FIA spokesman said here on Monday that FIA team ar­rested Wahhab Rafiq and Ahsan Ali as they were in­volved in Hwala Hundi. The FIA team also recovered 5 ledgers, 2 mobile phones and other items from their possession. The FIA team also arrested accused Qa­deer Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad on charge of their involvement in issu­ing fake and bogus visas and passports. Therefore the team recovered 6 fake passports, 6 visas, mobile phones and other items from their possession. The accused had extorted millions of rupees from people under the garb to send them abroad for em­ployment. Meanwhile, the FIA team apprehended accused Muneeb-ul-Haq, Zeeshan Tariq, Ameer Hamza and Waseem Iqbal who were involved in sell­ing prohibited, banned and spurious drugs. The team also detected theft of elec­tricity in a private housing scheme and arrested an accused Sajid Ahmad from the spot. The FIA team also recovered wires and other material being used for power pilferage.

