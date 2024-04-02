Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Flawless Sinner shines to win Miami Open

Agencies
April 02, 2024
MIAMI   -  Jannik Sinner dominat­ed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the Miami Open for the first time and rise to world number two. 

The Italian fired a passing shot howling by his Bulgarian oppo­nent for a crucial break in the first set and cap­tured the opener with a brilliant backhand win­ner that brought the fans at Hard Rock Sta­dium to their feet.The 32-year-old Dimitrov, who has experienced a career renaissance this season, had no answer for Sinner’s flawless game in the second set and was broken again when his backhand landed in the net to fall behind 3-1. 

Dimitrov badly missed an overhead to hand Sinner the 5-1 lead and did not even try to chase down Sin­ner’s backhand win­ner on championship point. Sinner won 88% of his first serve points and thumped 15 win­ners to capture the title in South Florida after finishing as the runner-up in 2021 and 2023. 

“I raised my level dramatically for semis and final, which I’ve shown on the court and obviously the result is amazing,” Sinner said.”I felt like I was serv­ing really well in the important moments which gives me a lot of confidence... Physically I feel good, I feel fresh even now.” 

Australian Open champion Sinner, who scooped a second Mas­ters 1000 title follow­ing his success in Cana­da last year, has won 25 of his last 26 matches and has only lost three times since last year’s U.S. Open.The 22-year-old will take over the world number two ranking from his rival Carlos Alcaraz on Mon­day and said he knows that he has a target on his back heading into the claycourt season. 

“Hopefully I can im­prove because the op­ponents are going to come for me,” he said. 

“They are going to play freely, they are going to hit bigger and harder, and mentally I have to be ready.”Now, new chapter, the clay is coming. Usually I struggle there a little bit so let’s see what I can achieve this time but this season has been nearly perfect.”I never expected it to be like this at the begin­ning of the year but that’s what happened. Now I am just living in the moment.” 

Sinner, who hails from the northern Italian village of San Candido, said it was a great honour to be the highest-ranked Italian in the history of the sport.”Being number two is an incredible achievement,” he said.”I come from a very nor­mal family. My dad is still going to work, my mom also, so nobody would have expected this for sure. It’s great to be in this position.”

