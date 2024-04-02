France wants ‘clear message’ from China to Russia over Ukraine war

BEIJING - France’s top diplomat said on Monday that Paris wants China to send “clear messages” to its strategic ally Russia over its war in Ukraine, after meetings with his counterpart in Beijing. France and China have sought to strengthen ties in recent years and, during meetings in Paris in February, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told President Emmanuel Ma­cron that Beijing appreciated his country’s “independent” stance.

But Paris has also sought to press Beijing on its ties with Mos­cow, which have only grown clos­er since the invasion of Ukraine. While China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its of­fensive. Paris has, in contrast, be­come one of Kyiv’s firmest back­ers, with Macron in February even refusing to rule out putting troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Stephane Se­journe said Monday that Beijing “plays a key role in... the respect of international law, including on Ukraine’s sovereignty, and there­fore we are clearly expecting that China will send very clear mes­sages to Russia”.

“We are convinced that there will be no lasting peace if it is not negotiated with the Ukrainians,” he told a press conference in Bei­jing, speaking alongside his Chi­nese counterpart Wang.

“There will be no security for Europeans if there is no peace in accordance with international law,” he continued. “It is an es­sential issue for us, which is why France is determined to main­tain a close dialogue with China,” he said.