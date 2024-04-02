Germany gives controversial green light to cannabis

BERLIN - Cannabis aficionados lit up in Germany on Monday, as the coun­try became the largest EU nation to legalise recreational use, de­spite fierce objections from opposition pol­iticians and medical associations. Under the first step in the much-debated new law, adults over 18 are now allowed to carry 25 grams of dried can­nabis and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home. The changes leave Germany with some of the most liberal cannabis laws in Europe, along­side Malta and Luxembourg, which legalised rec­reational use in 2021 and 2023, respectively. The Netherlands, known for its permissive attitude to the drug, has in recent years taken a stricter ap­proach to counter cannabis tourism. As the law took effect at midnight, some 1,500 people cheered in central Berlin by the Brandenburg Gate, accord­ing to police, with some lighting up joints in cele­bration. Legalisation was “a bit of extra freedom”, 25-year-old Niyazi told AFP at the gathering. “You do not feel as under pressure now”.

Cannabis consumption has been brought out of the “taboo zone”, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on X, formerly Twitter.

The new law was “better for real addiction help, prevention for children and young people and for combating the black market,” Lauterbach said, re­sponding in part to criticisms levelled against le­galisation.

‘DISASTER’

As the next step in the legal reform, from July 1 it will be possible to legally obtain weed through “cannabis clubs” in the country. These regulat­ed associations will be allowed to have up to 500 members each, and will be able to distribute up to 50 grams of cannabis per person per month. Until then, “consumers must not tell the police where they bought their cannabis” in the event of a street check, Georg Wurth, director of the Ger­man Cannabis Association, told AFP.