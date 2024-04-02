Gold rates up by Rs2,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs237,600 on Monday as compared to its last day rate of Rs234,800. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold in­creased by Rs2,401and was sold at Rs203,704 against the sale price of Rs201,303 and 10 gram 22 karat gold rate also increased to Rs186,728 as against Rs184,528 re­spectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market increased by $24 to 2,278 from $2,254, the Association reported.