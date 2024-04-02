Governor has a farewell meeting with Ch Shujat

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman Monday visited the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to have a farewell meeting with the veteran politician. Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present in the meeting which discussed overall political situation of the country and the promotion of technical education. Sources in the Governor House said that it was a farewell meeting with Ch Shujat Hussain as Punjab governor was about to quit his office to make room for a PPP man as agreed between the PML-N and the PPP in a power-sharing deal. The names of ex-Punjab Governor Makhdum Ahmed Mahmud, Qamar Zaman Kaira and former PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf are circulating in the PPP circles as hopefuls for the slot of Punjab governor. Balighur Rehman congratulated Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the elevation of Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain as federal and provincial ministers respectively. The governor praised Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s political acumen and his role in electoral politics. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain also appreciated the Punjab governor for performing his duties in an efficient manner. Balighur Rehman said that the youth were the valuable asset of the country. He said that the technical education institutions like TEVTA, Skill Development Fund, NAVTTC and Punjab Vocational Training Council were playing a key role in equipping the youth to find employment opportunities in the country and abroad.