Govt to address business community’s concerns, FPCCI assured

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the Federation of Pak­istan Chambers of Commerce & Indus­try (FPCCI) met with Commerce Min­ister Jam Kamal to address economic challenges through close collaboration.

Led by Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the FPCCI, the delegation held discus­sions with Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday to address pressing economic matters. During the meeting, the delegation congratulated the minister on his new appointment and pledged their full support towards collaborative efforts to address issues facing the business community.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the FPCCI delegation of his commitment to addressing their concerns, emphasiz­ing the importance of regular coordi­nation meetings to facilitate smoother operations. Minister Jam Kamal Khan ac­knowledged the challenges faced by the business community, particularly in the areas of electricity and gas, and assured the delegation of his commitment to ad­dressing these issues along with the rest.

The delegation highlighted the estab­lishment of a think tank within the FPC­CI, led by Former Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz, aimed at shaping the vi­sion for 2030 and requested close coor­dination with ministry departments for improved efficiency and ease of doing business. The minister appreciated the concept and extended full support. He assured the delegation of full support and promised to extend all facilitation.

Discussions also revolved around strategies to boost exports, with the minister reaffirming his intention to involve the delegation in ongoing ef­forts, emphasizing their collective role as a team. Prominent figures within the delegation included Ghazanfar Bilour, former president of FPCCI, Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman, Malik So­hail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, Zaki Ejaz, Vice President FPCCI, and Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman FPCCI Budget Advisory Council.

Meanwhile, in a significant meeting, Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan convened to discuss ways to strengthen trade relations and mu­tual trust between Japan and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro congratulated Min­ister Jam Kamal Khan on his recent portfolio, expressing a commitment to enhancing bilateral ties. Notably, the ambassador extended an invitation to Pakistani businesses to participate in World Expo 2025 which is scheduled to be held in Osaka Japan in 2025 to promote economic cooperation.

Despite the optimism, challenges faced by the Japanese business commu­nity in imports were brought to light by Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro. Minister Jam Kamal Khan responded by assur­ing government support to facilitate ease of doing business for local and in­ternational entrepreneurs. Emphasiz­ing sustainable economic development, Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted key sectors such as automobile, steel, machinery, textiles, minerals, and IT HR for potential collaboration with Japan.

Moreover, Minister Jam Kamal Khan disclosed the Ministry of Commerce’s comprehensive five-year plan aimed at streamlining business processes and attracting both local and foreign inves­tors. Both dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a balanced trade environment and strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan. They also agreed to work towards enhancing the trade volume, which stood at $1.26 billion USD in 2022-23, according to sources from FBR and TDAS.