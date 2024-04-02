Health sector to be upgraded on modern lines: Minister

FAISALABAD - Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the health sector will be improved on modern scien­tific lines to provide quality treatment facilities to ailing humanity. Talking to media persons at DC Office during his visit to Faisalabad here on Mon­day, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was committed to improving health facili­ties in the province. In this connection, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital would be established in Lahore and physical work on the project would start within next few months. He said that re­vamping of all basic health units and rural health centers in Punjab including Faisalabad district had started and the project would be completed by March 31, 2025. He expressed concern over the medicine issue and said that a gang was busted which was involved in embezzlement of govern­ment medicines.