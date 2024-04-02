ICCI, CDA sign MoU for public washrooms maintenance

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the up-gradation and maintenance of public washrooms located in various markets across the capital city. The agreement, signed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Mashooq Ali Shah, Director of Sanitation CDA, aims to ensure the operational functionality, management, maintenance, and upkeep of hygienic standards in these facilities to facilitate visitors. ICCI will oversee the newly constructed washrooms in various markets throughout the capital city. Their responsibilities include ensuring operational functionality, management, maintenance, and upkeep of hygienic standards to facilitate visitors to these markets. A nominal fee will be charged for the use of these facilities, with revenue generated allocated towards the upgrading and maintenance of the washrooms. Furthermore, ICCI will ensure the deployment of janitorial staff, attired in appropriate uniforms, at each facility. President of ICCI emphasized ICCI’s commitment to facilitating Islamabad’s evolution into a model city and pledged to utilize all resources towards achieving this goal. Additionally, plans were unveiled to install water filtration plants at multiple locations to guarantee access to clean and potable water.