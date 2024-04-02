ICCI, CDA sign MoU for public washrooms maintenance

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (ICCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have signed a Memoran­dum of Understand­ing (MoU) for the up-gradation and maintenance of pub­lic washrooms located in various markets across the capital city. The agreement, signed by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhta­wari and Mashooq Ali Shah, Director of Sanitation CDA, aims to ensure the opera­tional functionality, management, main­tenance, and upkeep of hygienic standards in these facilities to facilitate visitors. ICCI will oversee the newly constructed washrooms in various markets throughout the capital city. Their responsibilities in­clude ensuring opera­tional functionality, management, main­tenance, and upkeep of hygienic standards to facilitate visitors to these markets. A nominal fee will be charged for the use of these facilities, with revenue generated al­located towards the upgrading and main­tenance of the wash­rooms. Furthermore, ICCI will ensure the deployment of janito­rial staff, attired in ap­propriate uniforms, at each facility. President of ICCI emphasized IC­CI’s commitment to fa­cilitating Islamabad’s evolution into a model city and pledged to utilize all resources towards achieving this goal. Additionally, plans were unveiled to install water filtra­tion plants at multiple locations to guarantee access to clean and potable water.