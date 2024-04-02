Impact of climate change on cotton production

Climate change poses a serious threat to modern agriculture. Without adopt­ing sustainable farming practices, our agricultural goals are out of reach. Cli­mate change brings last­ing changes in climate and weather, fueled by activi­ties like deforestation and industrial emissions, dis­rupting natural ecosystems and impacting both plants and animals. Enhancing agriculture and combat­ing climate change involve minimizing pollution through various strategies. Reducing nitrate fertilizer use by 10 kg/ha cuts fertil­izer pollution by 6%, while a 10% decrease in water usage conserves water and reduces irrigation pollution at the same rate. Similarly, limiting soil disturbance in farming operations lowers soil pollution. These ac­tions collectively promote environmentally sustain­able farming practices and improve resilience to cli­mate change. Experts from the Department of Agron­omy at the Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan emphasize the criticality of assessing weather impacts on cotton crops across vari­ous growth stages.

Assessing climatic haz­ards on cotton crops is crucial, requiring proac­tive measures to mitigate risks effectively. Initially, it’s vital to identify potential problems or risks associ­ated with climate at various stages of cotton growth, drawing upon available data sources and exper­tise. Determine the specific risks to the crop, estimat­ing potential damage and likelihood of occurrence for each stage. Prioritize addressing the most signifi­cant risks by formulating a strategy focused on mitigat­ing them first. Prevention measures should be pri­oritized, followed by strat­egies for less severe risks once the primary ones are managed effectively. The primary threats to cotton crop productivity, leading to low yields, encompass drought, heat waves, heavy rainfall, land degradation, and floods. Ranking these risks, drought emerges as the most critical, succeeded by heat waves, land degra­dation, and heavy rainfall, with floods considered the least pressing concern.

The Central Cotton Re­search Institute, Multan is actively involved in devel­oping diverse cotton vari­eties to address the chal­lenges posed by climate change and future agricul­tural needs. Each year, ex­tensive testing of different cotton types is conducted in experimental fields to assess their performance under varying climatic conditions such as high rainfall, high temperatures, and water scarcity. Vari­ous departments within the institution collaborate to conduct these trials, le­veraging their expertise. Thanks to these efforts, the CCRI Multan has success­fully bred cotton varieties that exhibit resilience to low water availability and high temperatures while maintaining good produc­tivity. In addition to de­veloping cotton varieties resilient to climate change, CCRI Multan is also focus­ing on genetic cotton va­rieties requiring minimal fertilizers and pesticides. Notable varieties include BTCIM 663, BTCIM 785, BTCIM 343, BTCIM 678, BT Cyto 535, and BT Cyto 537, all of which demon­strate good productivity. Furthermore, to enhance soil fertility and produc­tivity, there’s a need to transition from traditional agricultural methods to embrace new technolo­gies and farming systems. These innovations not only ensure food security but also contribute to soil health and resilience. The Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan has intro­duced a cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology known as Low Expenditure and Environ­ment Friendly (LEEF) Tech, aimed at boosting cotton production while reducing production costs.

When considering adapting cotton farming to climate change, several factors come into play. Firstly, selecting the ap­propriate cotton variety based on regional climate and seasonal conditions is crucial, as certain varieties may thrive better under specific weather condi­tions. Secondly, planting at the optimal time can help mitigate the impact of ex­treme weather events like droughts or heavy rains. Thirdly, the judicious ap­plication of balanced fer­tilizers can enhance crop growth and resilience. Ad­ditionally, adjusting plant spacing according to the cotton variety can aid in weathering adverse condi­tions. Diversifying cotton types can also help miti­gate the effects of climate change. By incorporat­ing these measures into a comprehensive strategy, we can improve cotton crop outcomes, protecting against pests and diseases while achieving both high quality and yield.