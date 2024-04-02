Imran Khan acquitted in another case

The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan in another case registered against him at Margalla police station.

Police booked PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar and other leaders at Margalla police station on May 6, 2023. The charges included organizing an illegal rally, government interference, and disturbance of peace.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the PTI rally at Jinnah Avenue Chowk was initiated by PTI founder Imran Khan and promoted on social media, led by Asad Umar, Khurram Nawaz, and Ali Nawaz Awan.

As per details, Judicial Magistrate, Mureed Abbas after arguments from lawyers Masroof Khan and Amna Ali, the judge acquitted PTI founder, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others in the case.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case.

The sentence was suspended by a two-member bench of IHC headed by IHC Justice Aamer Farooq in light of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor’s statement.

The NAB prosecutor in his statement before the IHC bench said he has reviewed the case it is a matter of sentence suspension.