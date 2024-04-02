Islamabad court cancels CM Gandapur’s arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Mon­day cancelled the arrest warrants of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa’s Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to protest and vandalising the public property.

Judicial Magistrate Nav­eed Khan issued the order and adjourned hearing of the case against Ganda­pur till May 20.

Earlier, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approached the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad to cancel the non-bailable arrest war­rant in the long march and vandalism case. The petition has stated that Ali Amin Gandapur nev­er deliberately avoided appearance in the court. It has been stated in the application that Ali Amin Gandapur could not appear in the court due to his election en­gagements, and he apol­ogizes unconditionally for disobeying the court orders. The petition has requested that the on­going non-bailable ar­rest warrant of Ali Amin Gandapur be cancelled.