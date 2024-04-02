Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Syria kills military commanders

DAMASCUS/GAZA - Seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) officials were killed in the attack on Da­mascus, including senior Ira­nian commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, according to an official IRGC statement.

Haji Rahimi was named as the second commander killed in the attack on Iran’s consul­ate building in the Syrian capi­tal, according to the statement shared by state news agency IRNA on Monday night.

Speaking to reporters in Da­mascus, Iranian ambassador Hossein Akbari alleged that the building “was targeted with six missiles from Israeli F-35 warplanes.”

“Between five and seven people were killed in the at­tack. I was in my office in the embassy at the time and wit­nessed the destruction myself,” Akbari said. Akbari added that Iranian diplomatic staff and mil­itary advisers were killed in the attack, and their names will be announced later. In a separate interview later on Monday, he said two Syrian policemen were among the people injured.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 32,845 people have been killed in the territory during the war be­tween Israel and Palestinian militants. The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, add­ing that 75,392 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Monday’s toll update was released hours after the Israeli mili­tary withdrew from Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, after a two-week operation that saw heavy fighting. A spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said Monday that Israeli forces killed about 300 people in and around the hospital over the two weeks of the operation. The Israeli military said Saturday that “approximate­ly 200 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the hospi­tal since the beginning of the activity”. Israeli forces on Monday pulled out of Gaza’s largest hospital complex after an intensive two-week military operation, leaving behind charred buildings and bodies strewn at the sprawling complex. Israel said it had bat­tled Palestinian militants hiding inside Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospi­tal, killed at least 200 enemy fighters and recovered large stock­piles of weapons, explosives and cash.