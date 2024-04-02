KCCI asks CM, IGP to initiate decisive operation against bandits in Sindh

KARACHI - Acting President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Al­taf A Ghaffar, while expressing deep concerns over frighteningly high criminal activities, including killings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, robberies and thefts, on the highways in Sindh where the ‘bandit reign’ has reached its peak, appealed to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon to initiate a thundering and decisive operation against these bandits responsible for destroying peace and security all over the province.

In a statement on Monday, act­ing president KCCI stressed that the grand operation against bandits must be carried out collectively by the law enforcing agencies of Sindh and Punjab in an extremely aggres­sive manner. Special plan of action must be particularly devised to per­manently cleanse the Katcha area of Sindh which continues to serve as safe haven for the outlaws. He was of the view that an abnormal hike in criminal activities has been wit­nessed and the law-and-order situ­ation particularly at the highways in Sindh has worsened to such an extent that it has become almost impossible to commute after sunset when ban­dits take positions to intercept and loot private vehicles, buses, oil tank­ers, trawlers and trucks laden with locally manufactured and imported goods destined to the upcountry.

Due to rising lawlessness in Sindh, the truckers at first refuse to take shipments to the upcountry because of the risk factor but when somehow convinced, they demand excessively high charges with a condition to move at the highways of Sindh only during daytime which delays the delivery and causes grave losses to Karachi-based businessmen, industrialists and traders who have been constantly ap­proaching KCCI for assistance, he said, adding that these bandits have been fearlessly and mercilessly carrying out crimes from pinpointed locations at Super Highway, National Highway and the Indus Highway but the law enforcing agencies seem totally help­less in dealing with these bandits who have been hijacking the highways in Sindh every night.

Altaf Ghaffar said, “Due to manifold rise in criminal activities, traffic re­mains almost suspended throughout the night at the highways in Sindh. The worsening situation can further be gauged from the fact that within a pe­riod of just two months, dozens of busi­nessmen and truck drivers have been kidnapped from the highways connect­ing Sindh with Punjab, of which most were set free either after taking ran­som or in lieu of goods in transit.”

There was a time when these ban­dits remain confined to operating only from the Katcha area of Sindh, but now they have dared to expand their criminal activities at the high­ways and had been even seen chal­lenging the writ of the state in video messages circulating in social media from time to time, he added.

Acting president KCCI cautioned that if this most perturbing issue stands unresolved, it would further hamper the economic activities due to disruption in the supply chain and sharp rise in transportation cost which has become a headache for the trade and industry. “It is high time that CM and IGP Sindh must rid the citizens of this long-persisting men­ace and ensure their right to safety and security,” he added.