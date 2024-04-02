Kidnapping for ransom: ATC remands six accused in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over six members of a gang, involved in three cases of kidnapping for ransom, to the police on a 14- day physical remand. Earlier, the police produced the accused - Muhammad Hassan, Nadeem Haider, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Ali Butt, and Azeem Dar - before ATC Judge Arshad Javed. The investigation officer requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused, stating that they had kidnapped three citizens and received millions of rupees as ransom. He submitted that the accused received Rs 500 million as ransom in cryptocurrency in two different incidents. He also mentioned that the accused kidnapped Naeemur Rehman, owner of VRC Cryptocurrency Company, and withdrew millions of rupees from his cryptocurrency accounts. Additionally, the accused kidnapped Khurram, brother of B Co Currency’s owner, and received ransom in cryptocurrency. He further stated that the accused also kidnapped a woman from the Johar Town area and received Rs 10 million as ransom. The court granted the investigation officer’s request and handed over the accused to the police on a 14-day physical remand, with directions to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term, April 15th.

ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar in the Askari Tower attack case. The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 to avail the bail relief. ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict while allowing a post-arrest bail petition filed by Khalid Mahmood Gujjar at the conclusion of arguments by the parties. The PTI leader had filed a post-arrest bail petition, stating that he had no link with the incident. He submitted that his custody was no longer required by the police for investigations and requested the court to grant bail. The Gulberg police had registered a case against Khalid Gujjar and other PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.