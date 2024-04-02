KP CM directs reservation of separate room for transgenders at DHQ hospitals

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while agreeing with the suggestion of Governor Haji Ghulam Ali regarding provision of better treatment facilities to transgenders, has issued instructions for reservation of a separate room for the trans community in District Headquarter Hospitals of the province.
The decision was taken during a meeting between Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday night. Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali was also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and KP CM discussed different problems faced by the trans community of the province, and several decisions were taken.
The Chief Minister issued instructions to the Health Department for the reservation of a separate room for transgender for the provision of treatment facilities to them at District Headquarters Hospitals.
The Chief Minister also agreed over the provision of land for a separate graveyard for the transgender community and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.
Haji Ghulam Ali apprised Ali Amin Gandapur about the challenges faced by transgender in the burial of any community member as people did not allow them to perform the last rituals of the deceased in their respective graveyards.
Gandapur also held out assurance of inviting the transgender community to the CM House for a meeting with him.
It merits a mention here that Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in a unique gesture of humility and humbleness, spent his Sunday holiday with 300 transgenders of Peshawar by extending them special invitations for visiting the Governor House to share their problems and receive Ramazan food packages.
The transgender community was highly excited over getting an opportunity to rub shoulders and take selfies with the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
They thanked the Governor for giving them the honour of inviting to the Governor’s House in such a large number and listening to their problems.
Transgenders thank Governor, CM, for fulfilling demands
President of Transgender Community Farzana, Sobia Khan and Arzu, on Monday thanked Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for listening to their voices.
In a joint statement, their demands and problems were raised by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali were immediately implemented.
They said that we are grateful to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali who invited us for the first time in the 76-year history of the Governor House and gave our community not only the Ramazan package.
They said that earlier we were not even allowed to pass in front of the Governor House but Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has once again proved that he is a people’s Governor who not only honoured us but also encouraged.
The transgender officials also paid tribute to Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali that the whole community is rightly proud of the manner in which he fought the case of transgenders