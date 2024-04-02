KP govt extends contract of Tourism Police

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Antiquities, Zahid Chanzeb on Monday granted approval to the extension of the contract of Tour­ism Police in principles and sup­ply of more motorcycles required by them.

He has directed that in view of the beginning of the tourism sea­son with Eid-ul-Fitr, they should immediately attend duties regu­larly at designated locations and ensure proper performance of duties so that tourists are given a sense of security as the traffic in­creases.

He was presiding over a meet­ing at the Culture and Tourism Au­thority office here.

Besides, Lady Commandant of Tourism Police, the Direc­tor General Barkatullah Marwat and other officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Za­hid Chanzeb said that a record number of tourists are expected to arrive at all the tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this season, for which ensuring high security and health and san­itation arrangements is one of the primary duties of the Tour­ism Police.

Similarly, the uniform of the tourism police should be attrac­tive and the attitude should be very polite and responsible.

The Advisor on Tourism di­rected the Commandant Tourism Police to visit the tourist places in Peshawar instead of staying at his office and review the ar­rangements and also distribute pamphlets and brochures of the travel and tourism authority to tourists, local hotels, schools and markets.

Zahid Chanzeb clarified that the extension of the tenure of the of­ficials of the Tourism Department will be based on their quarterly performance, results and increase in income, while the officers who perform poorly will be sent home immediately.