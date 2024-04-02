KU announces result of ADS Part-II annual exam 2022

KARACHI - The University of Karachi Monday announced the re­sult of the Associate Degree in Science (ADS), Part II and both parts, Annual Ex­amination 2022. According to the gazette issued, 551 candidates were registered of which 547 students ap­peared in the papers, 102 candidates were declared passed with the first divi­sion, and 21 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 22.49 percent. The gazette shows that Me­hak Mehmood daughter of Sheikh Mehmood Alam, a student of DJ Sindh Govern­ment Science College, hav­ing seat number 524094, secured 1,326 marks out of a total of 1,600 marks and clinched first position. It also shows that Fiza Maq­sood daughter of Maqsood Ahmed Awan, a student of DJ Sindh Government Sci­ence College, having seat number 524093, bagged 1,309 marks and a second position while Eraj Fatima daughter of Muhammad Naeem Khan Qadri, a stu­dent of Government Degree Girls College, Landhi No: 3 ½, having a seat number 524036, got 1,303 marks and a third position.