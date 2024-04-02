KU announces result of ADS Part-II annual exam 2022

KARACHI - The University of Karachi Monday announced the result of the Associate Degree in Science (ADS), Part II and both parts, Annual Examination 2022. According to the gazette issued, 551 candidates were registered of which 547 students appeared in the papers, 102 candidates were declared passed with the first division, and 21 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 22.49 percent. The gazette shows that Mehak Mehmood daughter of Sheikh Mehmood Alam, a student of DJ Sindh Government Science College, having seat number 524094, secured 1,326 marks out of a total of 1,600 marks and clinched first position. It also shows that Fiza Maqsood daughter of Maqsood Ahmed Awan, a student of DJ Sindh Government Science College, having seat number 524093, bagged 1,309 marks and a second position while Eraj Fatima daughter of Muhammad Naeem Khan Qadri, a student of Government Degree Girls College, Landhi No: 3 ½, having a seat number 524036, got 1,303 marks and a third position.