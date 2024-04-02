Labour room opened at HMC

PESHAWAR - The chairman of the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Board of Governors on Monday inaugurated the labour room attached to the Gynaecology Ward.
Board of Governor member Dr Muhammad Ali Chauhan, Medical Director Prof Shahzad Akbar, Hospital Director Dr Shahzad Faisal, Ward Incharge Prof Shamshad Begum and other faculty of Gynaecology Department were also present on the occasion.
Prof Shamshad Begum while giving a briefing said that during 10 months there were many problems due to over capacity patients in the gynaecology ward and the old labour room had a capacity of only 10 beds while this labour room was expanded to 30 beds.
The newly designed labour room includes three operation theatres and a minor operation theatre which will be able to perform 9 deliveries on time.
Apart from this, separate safe arrangements have been made in the labour room for HIV, HCV and HBS patients. Moreover, a separate side room with two beds has been allocated for Eclampsia ie serious women who faint during pregnancy.
The temporary shift labour room in the ward will be regularly shifted from tomorrow to the renovated labour room in the ward.