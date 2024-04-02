Labour room opened at HMC

PESHAWAR - The chairman of the Hayatabad Med­ical Complex (HMC) Board of Gov­ernors on Monday inaugurated the labour room attached to the Gynaecol­ogy Ward.

Board of Governor member Dr Mu­hammad Ali Chauhan, Medical Di­rector Prof Shahzad Akbar, Hospital Director Dr Shahzad Faisal, Ward In­charge Prof Shamshad Begum and oth­er faculty of Gynaecology Department were also present on the occasion.

Prof Shamshad Begum while giving a briefing said that during 10 months there were many problems due to over capacity patients in the gynaecology ward and the old labour room had a capacity of only 10 beds while this la­bour room was expanded to 30 beds.

The newly designed labour room in­cludes three operation theatres and a minor operation theatre which will be able to perform 9 deliveries on time.

Apart from this, separate safe ar­rangements have been made in the la­bour room for HIV, HCV and HBS pa­tients. Moreover, a separate side room with two beds has been allocated for Eclampsia ie serious women who faint during pregnancy.

The temporary shift labour room in the ward will be regularly shifted from tomorrow to the renovated labour room in the ward.