Loans must be given to farmers without any delay: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif co-chaired a meeting on Monday to review the challenges facing the agriculture sector in Punjab.
The Secretary Agriculture in his briefing on various projects for the development of agriculture apprised that 1.7 MAF of water can be saved by paving 7300 water courses (Khalaas) in Punjab.
A proposal to return rainwater to the ground by reverse pumping to improve groundwater levels was also reviewed in the meeting. Moreover, necessary measures to increase the rate of farm mechanization from 35 to 60