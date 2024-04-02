Loans must be given to farmers without any delay: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif co-chaired a meeting on Monday to review the challenges facing the ag­riculture sector in Punjab.

The Secretary Agri­culture in his briefing on various projects for the development of ag­riculture apprised that 1.7 MAF of water can be saved by paving 7300 water courses (Kha­laas) in Punjab.

A proposal to return rainwater to the ground by reverse pumping to improve groundwa­ter levels was also re­viewed in the meeting. Moreover, necessary measures to increase the rate of farm mecha­nization from 35 to 60