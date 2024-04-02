Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Loans must be given to farmers without any delay: CM Maryam

Our Staff Reporter
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National, Top Stories

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif co-chaired a meeting on Monday to review the challenges facing the ag­riculture sector in Punjab. 

The Secretary Agri­culture in his briefing on various projects for the development of ag­riculture apprised that 1.7 MAF of water can be saved by paving 7300 water courses (Kha­laas) in Punjab. 

A proposal to return rainwater to the ground by reverse pumping to improve groundwa­ter levels was also re­viewed in the meeting. Moreover, necessary measures to increase the rate of farm mecha­nization from 35 to 60

Our Staff Reporter

