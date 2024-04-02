Man kills wife, injures mother-in-law

MIRPURKHAS - A man opened fire and killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law in the suburb of Bhokan Patan near Baha­walnagar, on Monday.

According to police, a 45-year-old victim, Naseem Bibi was shot mul­tiple times by her husband during a heated argument. Her 80-year-old mother-in-law, Naikan Bibi was also hit by gunfire and sustained serious injuries. The incident was reported near Bhokan Patan, an area of Ba­hawalnagar. The injured woman and the deceased’s body were rushed to the district hospital for necessary procedure. Local police immediately responded to the scene and initiated legal proceedings. Further investiga­tions are underway.

ARMED MEN ATTACK POLICE IN BAHAWALNAGAR

Over 50 armed individuals at­tacked a police party in Bahawal­nagar, freeing a drug dealer from their custody on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Basti Dhadian where a police team led by Sub-Inspector Murtaza had gone to recover drugs. As they approached a suspect’s resi­dence, they were met with a barrage of gunfire and sticks.

Three officers were injured in the melee as the attackers attempted to rescue the dealer Abdullah. Despite reinforcements arriving, the assail­ants managed to escape. The injured officers were rushed to the district hospital while an FIR has been reg­istered against the attackers. The po­lice have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large.