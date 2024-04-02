Man kills wife, injures mother-in-law

MIRPURKHAS - A man opened fire and killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law in the suburb of Bhokan Patan near Bahawalnagar, on Monday.
According to police, a 45-year-old victim, Naseem Bibi was shot multiple times by her husband during a heated argument. Her 80-year-old mother-in-law, Naikan Bibi was also hit by gunfire and sustained serious injuries. The incident was reported near Bhokan Patan, an area of Bahawalnagar. The injured woman and the deceased’s body were rushed to the district hospital for necessary procedure. Local police immediately responded to the scene and initiated legal proceedings. Further investigations are underway.
ARMED MEN ATTACK POLICE IN BAHAWALNAGAR
Over 50 armed individuals attacked a police party in Bahawalnagar, freeing a drug dealer from their custody on Monday.
According to police, the incident occurred in Basti Dhadian where a police team led by Sub-Inspector Murtaza had gone to recover drugs. As they approached a suspect’s residence, they were met with a barrage of gunfire and sticks.
Three officers were injured in the melee as the attackers attempted to rescue the dealer Abdullah. Despite reinforcements arriving, the assailants managed to escape. The injured officers were rushed to the district hospital while an FIR has been registered against the attackers. The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large.