Mediterranean cold winds cause Gwadar flooding: FFC chief

GWADAR - Chairman Federal Flood Commission and Chief Engineering Advisor, Ahmed Kamal, has said that the Mediterranean cold winds cause Gwadar flooding in the country, especially Balochistan.

“Main reason for the recent torrential rains in Gwa­dar is the stream of cold winds coming from the Mediterranean,” the FFC chief explained while re­sponding to the misinformation from some media on Gwadar’s flood situation and China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), during his talk with Gwadar Pro on Monday.

He said that between mid-February to mid-April the temperature has been a bit higher, and this time this condition and the temperature were higher.

“Due to the higher temperature and the penetra­tion of the system, there had an impact of the sea­side also in Gwadar. That’s why there was increased rainfall due to higher temperatures at that time and sea surface vapor being sucked into it,” Ahmed Ka­mal explained.

“Such incidents have happened in the past in Gwa­dar and nearby areas such as Kage or Lasbela, but not with the intensity that has happened this time. This is very much indicating the impact of climate change, and this is an indication of western wave or cold winds coming to Pakistan and increasing its im­pact in Pakistan,” he further said.

According to Ahmed Kamal, China and Pakistan have been closely working together on disaster man­agement. “We have also signed MoU with the rele­vant Ministry of the Chinese Government, and Hohai University of China, under which there will be a Joint Water Management Center.

Besides this, a large number of personnel every year i.e. junior, middle and senior students who will be water resources and management professionals from colleges and universities will be trained in Pa­kistan as well as in China,” he said.

He further said that if we want to develop a place and we want to improve our country, then no one should have any kind of objection.

“People of our country especially the people of Ba­lochistan have as much right to develop as anyone else,” Ahmed Kamal remarked.