Monthly inflation falls to 20.7pc

ISLAMABAD - Inflation significantly dropped to 20.7 percent in March this year de­spite the upward revision of petrol prices and the influence of the Ra­mazan. The government on Sunday announced Rs10 per litre hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 23.1 percent in Feb­ruary. However, it further eased to 20.7 percent in March this year, ac­cording to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The fed­eral government for the current fis­cal year 2023-24 had set an inflation target at 21.5 percent.

Inflation has remained at lower side than the estimates of the gov­ernment. The ministry of finance had projected that inflation to hover around 22.5-23.5 percent in March 2024. It noted that inflation outlook is moderate on account of incum­bent government’s strong resolve of curbing inflationary pressure by in­stituting enhanced administrative measures. “The government has an­nounced Ramazan Relief Package with increased allocation from ear­lier Rs 7.5 billion to Rs 12.5 billion. This will provide relief to the mass­es and cushion the impact of height­ened demand during the religious festival”. Furthermore, the phenom­enon of the high base effect is also contributing to the moderation of inflationary pressures. Additional­ly, the global context plays a role in shaping inflation dynamics.

According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has increased to 1.7 percent in March 2024 as compared to no change ob­served in the previous month and an increase of 3.7 percent in March 2023. The CPI inflation Urban in­creased by 21.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in March 2024. Mean­while the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 19 percent. The CPI in­flation increased by 27.06 percent in nine months of the current fiscal year. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 31.26 percent. Wholesale Price In­dex (WPI) inflation as increased by 23.43 percent in July to March 2023.

The break-up of inflation of 20.7 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages pric­es increased by 17.22 percent last month. Similarly, health and educa­tion charges went up by 19.63 per­cent and 12.34 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) in­creased by 36.6 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of al­coholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 3.59 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 16.1 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 20.56 percent. Recreation­al charges and those related to cul­ture went up by 24.68 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 18.85 percent in March 2024 as com­pared to the same month last year.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased includ­ed tomatoes (52.14 percent), onions (28.04 percent), potatoes (23.65 per­cent), fresh fruits (21.90 percent), fresh vegetables (12.82 percent), meat (3.99 percent), pulse moong (1.95%), Gram Whole (1.92%), Bev­erages (1.75 percent), sweetmeat (1.19 percent), nimco (1.13 percent), readymade food (1.08 percent), sug­ar (0.65 percent), condiments and spices (0.60 percent), besan (0.60 percent) and pulse masoor (0.54 percent). In rural areas, prices of the following items were reduced chick­en (5.54 percent), cooking oil (3.42 percent), eggs(2.78 percent), wheat (2.02 percent), wheat flour (1.29 percent), vegetable ghee (0.80 per­cent), mustard oil (0.79 percent), bakery and confectionary (0.76 per­cent) and dry fruits (0.06 percent).