Monthly inflation falls to 20.7pc

ISLAMABAD - Inflation significantly dropped to 20.7 percent in March this year despite the upward revision of petrol prices and the influence of the Ramazan. The government on Sunday announced Rs10 per litre hike in the prices of petroleum products.
The inflation measured through consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 23.1 percent in February. However, it further eased to 20.7 percent in March this year, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The federal government for the current fiscal year 2023-24 had set an inflation target at 21.5 percent.
Inflation has remained at lower side than the estimates of the government. The ministry of finance had projected that inflation to hover around 22.5-23.5 percent in March 2024. It noted that inflation outlook is moderate on account of incumbent government’s strong resolve of curbing inflationary pressure by instituting enhanced administrative measures. “The government has announced Ramazan Relief Package with increased allocation from earlier Rs 7.5 billion to Rs 12.5 billion. This will provide relief to the masses and cushion the impact of heightened demand during the religious festival”. Furthermore, the phenomenon of the high base effect is also contributing to the moderation of inflationary pressures. Additionally, the global context plays a role in shaping inflation dynamics.
According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has increased to 1.7 percent in March 2024 as compared to no change observed in the previous month and an increase of 3.7 percent in March 2023. The CPI inflation Urban increased by 21.9 percent on a year-on-year basis in March 2024. Meanwhile the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 19 percent. The CPI inflation increased by 27.06 percent in nine months of the current fiscal year. The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on a weekly basis, increased by 31.26 percent. Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation as increased by 23.43 percent in July to March 2023.
The break-up of inflation of 20.7 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 17.22 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 19.63 percent and 12.34 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 36.6 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 3.59 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 16.1 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 20.56 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 24.68 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 18.85 percent in March 2024 as compared to the same month last year.
In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased included tomatoes (52.14 percent), onions (28.04 percent), potatoes (23.65 percent), fresh fruits (21.90 percent), fresh vegetables (12.82 percent), meat (3.99 percent), pulse moong (1.95%), Gram Whole (1.92%), Beverages (1.75 percent), sweetmeat (1.19 percent), nimco (1.13 percent), readymade food (1.08 percent), sugar (0.65 percent), condiments and spices (0.60 percent), besan (0.60 percent) and pulse masoor (0.54 percent). In rural areas, prices of the following items were reduced chicken (5.54 percent), cooking oil (3.42 percent), eggs(2.78 percent), wheat (2.02 percent), wheat flour (1.29 percent), vegetable ghee (0.80 percent), mustard oil (0.79 percent), bakery and confectionary (0.76 percent) and dry fruits (0.06 percent).