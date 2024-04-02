Online registration begins for PITB training programme

LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for the 6th cohort of its training program ‘SheWins’ to improve the skills of women and help them in career building. The 5-week training program, focusing on e-Commerce and Social Media Marketing, aims to equip women with the skills to explore better business opportunities and understand the balance of entrepreneurial life. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the program’s objective to empower women to become selfreliant in their professional lives and enhance their entrepreneurial skills. to contribute to economic development effectively. The commencement of online registration marks a significant step towards fostering women’s participation in economic activities and promoting gender equality in the business landscape. Interested participants are encouraged to register for the SheWins program to unlock their potential and embark on a journey towards economic empowerment. Meanwhile, To ensure the provision of registered drugs for the safety of public health, the Drug Control Authority Rawalpindi continued to take action on violations of the Narcotic Drugs Act 1976 in various areas of Rawalpindi here on Monday. According to the details, on the instructions of Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Drug Controller Naveed Anwar Ch and Deputy Drug Controller Munir Ahmed raided the Habib Khattak pharmacy and recovered a huge quantity of unregistered.