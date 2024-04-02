Ophthalmologist advises preventive measures for pollen allergy

RAWALPINDI - Leading ophthalmologist at Al-Shifa Trust, Dr. Tayyab Afghani, emphasized the importance of preventive measures against pollen allergies. He highlighted that springtime brings a surge in pol­len count, leading to burning, redness, and other discomfort in the eyes. Dr. Afghani noted that while eye allergies can cause watery and puffy eyes, sim­ilar therapies and self-care practices effective for other allergies can help alleviate symptoms.

In addition to sneezing and a stuffy or runny nose, eye allergy symptoms may include redness, irritation, itching, tearing, swollen eyelids, sore­ness, burning, or pain, Dr. Afghani explained. He emphasized that optical allergies occur when the body overreacts to allergens, triggering the immune system to release histamine and other chemicals, resulting in red, watery eyes, and ir­ritation. Dr. Tayyab Afghani further mentioned that seasonal allergies typically occur in early spring and summer, with triggers such as spores from mold and pollen from grasses, trees, and weeds present in the atmosphere. While ocular allergies, commonly known as allergic conjuncti­vitis, may cause momentary blurriness, they usu­ally do not pose significant risks to vision.

To minimize exposure to allergens, Dr. Afghani advised staying indoors during periods of high pollen count, particularly in mid-morning and ear­ly evening. Additionally, he recommended driving with closed windows and wearing sunglasses or eyeglasses to protect the eyes from pollen. While suggesting provisional use of eye drops to treat se­vere chronic ocular allergies, he cautioned against prolonged use due to potential negative effects.