Opp stages protest in NA for not allowing debate on judges’ letter

ISLAMABAD - The opposition in Monday’s Nation­al Assembly sitting staged a strong protest for not initiating debate in the parliament over the letter penned by six IHC judges against the alleged interference in judicial af­fairs. The lawmakers of Sunni Intte­had Council (SIC), with the onset of the proceedings, raising slogans to free the judiciary entered the house. They demanded the chair to start debate on their submitted adjourn­ment motion regarding alleged in­terference in judicial affairs.

PTI’s lawmakers representing in the house with SIC MNAs Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Omar Ayub asked the chair to take up their ad­journment motion and start debate on this burning matter. Information Minister Atta Tarar, in response to the demand raised by the opposition MNAs, remarked that it was a subju­dice matter so the house should not debate on it.

On it, Speaker National Assem­bly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he would examine the adjournment motion and if it deems appropriate, he will take up in the house.

The draft motion highlighted the urgency for the National Assem­bly to delve into the contents of the judges’ letter, asserting that both the state and the government have fal­tered in safeguarding the integrity of the judiciary.

The SIC’s members, holding plac­ards inscribed with free judiciary, gathered around the speaker’s podi­um to register their protest.

The Speaker, over the point of or­der, responded to the opposition that the decision regarding appointing opposition leader would be tomor­row as the nomination paper has been received. The house remained in session for only half and hour as Question-Hour could not be taken up but the answers were taken as read. The house was informed that twen­ty dual national government officers serving on different posts.

According to the details, Sarah Saeed [Grade-22] serving in Spl. Sec­retary Commerce Division, Saima Ali [Grade-19] serving as Chief Section, P&D Board, Tuha Ahmed Faruqi [Grade-20] working as Secretary Empowerment of persons with dis­ability, Sohail Ahmed [PSP-19] serv­ing as A.I.G (Finance), Quetta, Fawad Ud Din Riaz [Grade-19] serving as Director IB. P.P HQ and Jawed Ahmed [Grade-18] serving as DD.FIA are also United Kingdom (UK) nationals. Rabia Aurangez [PAS-18], Samar Ih­san [-21], Shahid Javed [Grade-20], Barkat Hussian [Grade-19] and Haider Ashraf are also Canadian na­tional. Likewise, Muhammad Wish­aq [Grade-20], Ghulam Mujtaba [Grade20], Adil Memon [Grad-19], Atif Nazir [Grade-19] are also pos­sessing nationality of USA.

About the Ministry for Aviation question, in a written reply over a question by MNA Rana Ansar, in­formed that total bank loans have increased to Rs 268.2 billion and government of Pakistan loans are Rs161.06 billion.