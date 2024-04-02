Opp stages protest in NA for not allowing debate on judges’ letter

ISLAMABAD - The opposition in Monday’s National Assembly sitting staged a strong protest for not initiating debate in the parliament over the letter penned by six IHC judges against the alleged interference in judicial affairs. The lawmakers of Sunni Inttehad Council (SIC), with the onset of the proceedings, raising slogans to free the judiciary entered the house. They demanded the chair to start debate on their submitted adjournment motion regarding alleged interference in judicial affairs.
PTI’s lawmakers representing in the house with SIC MNAs Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Omar Ayub asked the chair to take up their adjournment motion and start debate on this burning matter. Information Minister Atta Tarar, in response to the demand raised by the opposition MNAs, remarked that it was a subjudice matter so the house should not debate on it.
On it, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he would examine the adjournment motion and if it deems appropriate, he will take up in the house.
The draft motion highlighted the urgency for the National Assembly to delve into the contents of the judges’ letter, asserting that both the state and the government have faltered in safeguarding the integrity of the judiciary.
The SIC’s members, holding placards inscribed with free judiciary, gathered around the speaker’s podium to register their protest.
The Speaker, over the point of order, responded to the opposition that the decision regarding appointing opposition leader would be tomorrow as the nomination paper has been received. The house remained in session for only half and hour as Question-Hour could not be taken up but the answers were taken as read. The house was informed that twenty dual national government officers serving on different posts.
According to the details, Sarah Saeed [Grade-22] serving in Spl. Secretary Commerce Division, Saima Ali [Grade-19] serving as Chief Section, P&D Board, Tuha Ahmed Faruqi [Grade-20] working as Secretary Empowerment of persons with disability, Sohail Ahmed [PSP-19] serving as A.I.G (Finance), Quetta, Fawad Ud Din Riaz [Grade-19] serving as Director IB. P.P HQ and Jawed Ahmed [Grade-18] serving as DD.FIA are also United Kingdom (UK) nationals. Rabia Aurangez [PAS-18], Samar Ihsan [-21], Shahid Javed [Grade-20], Barkat Hussian [Grade-19] and Haider Ashraf are also Canadian national. Likewise, Muhammad Wishaq [Grade-20], Ghulam Mujtaba [Grade20], Adil Memon [Grad-19], Atif Nazir [Grade-19] are also possessing nationality of USA.
About the Ministry for Aviation question, in a written reply over a question by MNA Rana Ansar, informed that total bank loans have increased to Rs 268.2 billion and government of Pakistan loans are Rs161.06 billion.