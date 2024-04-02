PCB Chairman Naqvi meets national team players amid physical fitness camp

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited Kakul in Abbottabad on Monday to personally observe the ongoing fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army for Pakistan’s T20 players.

The visit aimed at gather­ing firsthand insights into the training camp and to extend gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their invaluable support in organising the camp. The fitness camp has been instru­mental in enhancing the physi­cal capabilities of Pakistan’s T20 players, ensuring they are in optimal condition for forthcoming cricketing assign­ments which also includes ICC T20 Men’s World Cup in June this year.

The PCB chairman also took the opportunity to interact with the players, personally commending them for their dedication and active participa­tion in the camp. He expressed satisfaction over the players’ enthusiasm and commitment towards enhancing their fitness levels.Pace bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wa­sim, who recently came out of retirement, are also included in the camp along with top-order batter Usman Khan.

In addition to meeting with the players, Mohsin Naqvi also held a meeting with the selec­tion committee to talk about the team’s selection ahead of the New Zealand T20I series. The meeting was also attended by captain Babar Azam. The PCB chief also took the mem­bers into confidence on the de­velopments made by the Board regarding the appointment of head coach.

Sharing his views, PCB Chair­man Mohsin Naqvi said: “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support to our cricketers. Their collaboration will not only en­hance the fitness levels of our players but will also make them more disciplined in future.

“This camp will surely put the players in good stead before un­dertaking a challenging journey leading to a global tournament in the USA and West Indies. “The PCB remains dedicated to providing comprehensive support to its players, equip­ping them with the necessary tools and resources to excel at the international level,” the PCB chairman asserted.