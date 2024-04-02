Peshawar high court decision can’t be implemented: KP Speaker

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati filed a re­view petition against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order directing him to administer oaths to opposition MPAs elected to reserved seats on Monday.

The petition, filed through Ali Azeem ad­vocate, asserts that the speaker can only con­vene a session of the assembly upon requisi­tion from the govern­ment or opposition.

Speaker Babar Sal­erm Swati, speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, stated that the speaker does not have the au­thority to call a session.

He emphasized that the Speaker summons a session either upon the government’s or the opposition’s request. “I came (here) to inform the court about the facts. We respect the rule of law,” he remarked.

He mentioned that the next course of ac­tion will be decided ac­cording to the court’s instructions.

He clarified that since no session request was made , the court’s de­cision cannot be im­plemented. He further commented that wheth­er the Senate election will be held tomorrow or not is the decision of the Election Commis­sion. The provincial gov­ernment, Election Com­mission, Law Secretary, and others have been named as parties in the petition.