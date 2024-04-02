Peshawari Chappal draws customers ahead of Eid

PESHAWAR - Peshawari chappal, famous traditional footwear with eye-catching designs, start­ed attracting customers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

With less than 10 days left in Ei, people thronged to Peshawari chappal outlets to select appropriate shoes for themselves and family members.

Known as the city of artisans, Pesha­war’s Jahangirpura Bazaar near the histor­ic Qissa Khwani Bazaar has been the hub of skilled cobblers where shoemakers are burning the midnight oil to meet the grow­ing demands of people for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Many consumers, belonging to other dis­tricts, have trekked long distances to buy decent, shiny and unique designs for them­selves and their family members.

Besides its cultural relevance, one con­tributing factor to the increased prefer­ence for durable readymade chappals is the skyrocketing costs of foreign foot­wear, which the salaried, middle class and low-income groups can barely afford.

Barkatullah Khan, a local shoemaker who remained associated with this hard business for the past 20 years in Jhangir­pura, said that peoples’ demands for this traditional chappal has increased manifold due to its durability and shininess.

“Currently, we cannot accept more or­ders due to shortage of time, power load-shedding and fasting,” he said.

Barkat felt proud of adhering to these skills from his forefathers, who were as­sociated with this profession for decades with expertise, skill and craftsmanship.

“Peshawari chappal is my favourite and my Eid seems incomplete without it,” Zeeshan Khan, a government employee and resident of Nowshera, said while se­lecting footwear for himself and family members at Jhangirpura.

“I purchased six sets of handmade de­signs of Peshawari chappal for Rs5,500 each this year as against Rs4,500 last year for myself, brother, and orphans,” he said adding that purchasing shoes and clothes for poor people would double our joy on Eid. He urged the government to regulate this business and fix rates for Peshawari chappal to facilitate the customers.

“Peshawar chappal is my first choice for Eid as it gives a traditional touch with shal­war qameez and can also be worn with pants and jeans, as is the trend now,” Pro­fessor Ehtisham Khan, a resident of Now­shera, said.

“I purchased plain black and green de­signs of this famous chappal as demand­ed by my brothers,” he said, adding that its other designs both for girls and boys with different prints embellished with stones are giving a different look and individual style attracting an influx of buyers on Eid.

The unique footwear is exported to South Africa, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Europe, Afghanistan and Russia besides is liked in Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He urged the provincial government to announce a special financial package for shoemakers. He said the centuries-old Pe­shawari chappal business would grow only if the government provided interest-free loans to the labourers.