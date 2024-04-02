Tuesday, April 02, 2024
PFA cracks down on adulterated products

APP
April 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   The Punjab Food Authority, un­der the direction of DG Asim Javed, has intensified its op­eration in Rawalpindi city to control shopkeepers sell­ing expired products and wa­ter-mixed milk. The crack­down was conducted in different areas, resulting in the sealing of 17 milk shops by the Food Authority due to complaints of mixing water in milk to raise the quanti­ty. During inspections, it was discovered that water had been diluted in milk, compro­mising its quality and safety. A total of 220 liters of adulter­ated milk were seized. Punjab Food Authority also imposed fines totaling Rs 163,000 on those found guilty of adulter­ating their products.

APP

