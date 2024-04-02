PFA cracks down on adulterated products

RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Food Authority, under the direction of DG Asim Javed, has intensified its operation in Rawalpindi city to control shopkeepers selling expired products and water-mixed milk. The crackdown was conducted in different areas, resulting in the sealing of 17 milk shops by the Food Authority due to complaints of mixing water in milk to raise the quantity. During inspections, it was discovered that water had been diluted in milk, compromising its quality and safety. A total of 220 liters of adulterated milk were seized. Punjab Food Authority also imposed fines totaling Rs 163,000 on those found guilty of adulterating their products.