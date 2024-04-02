PHA to auction 14 parking stands, seven canteens

MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction 14 parking stands and seven canteens of different parks of the city under the initiative to increase self-income of the department to resolve issues. This was disclosed by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for tree plantation and other initiatives here on Monday. He said that parking stands and canteens of Shah Shams Park, Allama Iqbal Park, Ameerabad Park, Madni Park, Pervez Ehali Park and others would be auctioned. He said that the initiative would not only help increase self-income of the department but it would also provide security to public vehicles. DG PHA added that tree plantation was continued at green belts from Northern Bypass to Sahu Chowk while cleanliness operation was also being carried out at green belts and parks of the city under “Suthra Punjab” campaign of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that parks and horticulture authority was committed to make city green and beautiful adding that all possible efforts were being made to provide recreational spots to citizens.
WASA DISCONNECTS 341 CONNECTIONS OVER DEFAULT IN THREE DAYS
Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 341 defaulters in last three days during the ongoing special recovery campaign by the department in which the connections of the defaulters were being disconnected without any discrimination. In line with special directives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, the recovery department under the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, launched a special crackdown against defaulters. The recovery teams visiting different areas on daily basis during which they ensure maximum recovery from defaulters and also disconnecting connections of the defaulters. During the last three days, the recovery section have recovered over Rs 9.3 million from defaulters and also disconnected connections of 341 defaulters. The MD WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish has directed recovery teams to speed action against defaulters and disconnected their connections without any discrimination.