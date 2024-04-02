PHA to auction 14 parking stands, seven canteens

MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has de­cided to auction 14 parking stands and seven can­teens of different parks of the city under the ini­tiative to increase self-income of the department to resolve issues. This was disclosed by Director General PHA, Asif Rauf Khan while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for tree planta­tion and other initiatives here on Monday. He said that parking stands and canteens of Shah Shams Park, Allama Iqbal Park, Ameerabad Park, Madni Park, Pervez Ehali Park and others would be auc­tioned. He said that the initiative would not only help increase self-income of the department but it would also provide security to public vehicles. DG PHA added that tree plantation was contin­ued at green belts from Northern Bypass to Sahu Chowk while cleanliness operation was also be­ing carried out at green belts and parks of the city under “Suthra Punjab” campaign of the Chief Min­ister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said that parks and horticulture authority was committed to make city green and beautiful adding that all possible efforts were being made to provide rec­reational spots to citizens.

WASA DISCONNECTS 341 CONNECTIONS OVER DEFAULT IN THREE DAYS

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has dis­connected connections of 341 defaulters in last three days during the ongoing special recovery campaign by the department in which the connec­tions of the defaulters were being disconnected without any discrimination. In line with special di­rectives of the Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish, the recovery department un­der the supervision of Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam, launched a special crack­down against defaulters. The recovery teams vis­iting different areas on daily basis during which they ensure maximum recovery from defaulters and also disconnecting connections of the default­ers. During the last three days, the recovery sec­tion have recovered over Rs 9.3 million from de­faulters and also disconnected connections of 341 defaulters. The MD WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish has directed recovery teams to speed ac­tion against defaulters and disconnected their con­nections without any discrimination.