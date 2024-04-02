PMD reveals date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) once again precited that Shawwal moon is likely to be seen in Pakistan on April 9 across the country.

According to PMD, the birth of the Shawwal moon is expected to emerge on the night of April 8 at 11:21 pm local time.

On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours. It will be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset, the weather department said.

PMD said that if the moon is sighted on April 9, Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10.

Earlier, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also said that Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to fall on Wednesday, April 10 in Pakistan.

Read more: Ramadan moon sighted, holy month to begin from tomorrow

Maulana Azad revealed that scientific observations revealed that the Shawwal crescent moon will likely be sighted on the 29th of Ramadan this year.

Eidul Fitr is a significant religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marked with prayers, feasting, and the exchange of gifts among family and friends.