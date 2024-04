RAWALPINDI - Po­lice have busted a street criminal gang by arresting two of its active members allegedly involved in street and other crimes and re­covered snatched Rs 114,000 cash, seven sto­len motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons and oth­er items from their posses­sion. According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held two street criminals and recovered snatched Rs 114,000, sev­en stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession.