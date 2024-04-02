Political Way Forward

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is knee-deep into its politics of boycott and the downside of this approach is, that beyond street politics and cam­paigning, boycotts mean direct damage to administra­tive affairs and hence the country when it comes to governance matters. As the governing party in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI must act maturely and make de­cisions in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, including the government at the centre. Cutting off ties with the federal government will bring provincial gover­nance to a standstill – the least desirable scenario for the already dire political landscape.

Boycotts here and there and refusal to cooperate rep­resent nothing but an extreme stubbornness. The trials of May 9 rioters, the sentences given coupled with the political hostility that never left the country after May 9, are proof that direct confrontation harmed everyone and benefitted no one. Popular support is not a license to provoke authoritarian tendencies, is a lesson PTI must learn sooner or later. Though the Senate polls are pretty much pre-determined with some members elect­ed unopposed, the controversial delay in KP as well as PTI’s boycott of elections in Sindh are other manifesta­tions of the unruly and bullying habits of PTI.

For political stability to prevail, PTI should listen to ANP as the latter speaks from experience of governing KP. Also, it must accept the results of Senate polls and avoid stirring up another controversy, for there are already too many. The focus of all political stakeholders must be on good governance and putting the country in the right direction. Power and number games completely distract the political parties from their actual purpose. What remains behind is people’s anger toward power-hungry politicians who care more about seats and way less about making a difference in a country that desperately needs some change.