Poultry prices skyrocket in twin cities

ISLAMABAD - The price of poultry chicken during the second half of the holy months of Ramazan reached Rs445 per kg, with poultry eggs hitting Rs 290 per dozen in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The meat of poul­try chicken has surged to Rs 650 to 660 per kg in the open market, as per a survey by APP conducted on Monday. Prices for poultry chickens and eggs have consistently risen above Rs 445 and Rs 290 per kg and dozen, respectively, over the past few months, straining consumers’ purchasing power. Poultry items have witnessed a 30% increase in price in the twin cities since the be­ginning of Ramazan, causing significant market volatil­ity. Market surveys indicate a 28% increase in the price of poultry chicken and a simi­lar 30% increase in poultry egg prices over the last two months in the twin cities. For­mer Chairman of the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Dr. Sajjad Arshad, attributed the price surge during Ramazan to demand-supply dynam­ics. He highlighted the rise in poultry business inputs and overall operating costs across the country, leading to market instability. Dr. Arshad underscored the impact of Pakistan’s economic condi­tions and the costly import of poultry feed ingredients, par­ticularly soybean. He noted disruptions in soybean im­ports at Karachi port, contrib­uting to the inevitable hike in poultry prices. The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has advocated for further price increases, reflecting the ongo­ing rise in poultry item costs in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.