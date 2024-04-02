PPP eyes 10 Senate seats as Vawda likely to win on MQM-PPP quota

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is all set to get a majority stake from 12 Senate seats in Sindh followed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Paki­stan (MQM-P) as other opposition parties announced to boycott the polls to be conducted today.

The Sindh Assembly will elect 12 senators with polls being held for seven general seats, two for women and technocrats each, and one for a minority seat. Voting for the vacant seats of the upper house will be held from 9am to 4pm in the provincial assembly with Election Commission of Pakistan officials taking over the responsibility of the house.

With 116 lawmakers in the house, Pakistan People’s Party is likely to bag 10 Senate seats from the provin­cial legislature, including 5 general seats and all five seats of the women, technocrats and minority.

The PPP candidates include Syed Masroor Ahsan, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Jeean Khan Sarfaraz Rajar, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dost Ali Jessar, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Sarmad Ali, Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Poonjo, Qurat-ul-Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani.

Moreover, a surprise entry to the Senate from Sindh would be an in­dependent candidate, Faisal Vawda, whose nomination papers were pro­posed and seconded by MQM-P law­makers. Vawda, who was previously affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-i-In­saf (PTI) is vying as an independent candidate and will be able to secure victory after both the PPP and MQM-P have agreed to vote for him on gen­eral seat. Six PPP lawmakers and 14 or 13 MQM-P lawmakers will vote for Vawda, who would not be able to se­cure victory if PPP has not asked its lawmakers to vote for him in a sur­prise move.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement has also nominated Aamir Chishti for Senate on general seat and he would likely be a top priority for the party.

Meanwhile, other opposition par­ties including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council, Grand Democratic Alliance and Ja­maat-i-Islami will not be taking part in the polls.

These parties jointly were not in a position to secure victory on any seat during Senate polls as their joint strength stands at 13 with nine SIC members, three GDA law­makers who are yet to take oath and one lawmaker of the JI and the least number to secure victory on general seat stands at 19.