Provision of clean water to masses govt’s priority: KP minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Archives and Librar­ies Meena Khan Afridi has said that provision of clean water to the people is our top priority while tangible steps will be taken for keeping Peshawar clean and green.

The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) Peshawar.

On the occasion Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah was also present while project director Za­far Ali Shah, Mian Shakeel Director Technical and Chief Engineer Dr Mah­boob Alam also attended the meeting.

The provincial ministers were briefed about the project. The ministers were informed about KPCIP Peshawar inter­ventions in water supply, green urban spaces and integrated solid waste man­agement. Besides Peshawar, the pro­ject is also going on in four other cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mingora, Kohat, Mardan and Abbot­tabad.

“Water Sanitations & Services Pesha­war (WSSP) is working in 5 operation­al zones of Peshawar. In these zones, there are 34 water tanks (water reser­voirs) of which 23 will be reconstruct­ed while 10 will be rehabilitated,” said in the briefing.

However, for collection of garbage, small and large size of loaders will be used aimed at cleaning the city, no waste touch the ground and for climate friendly disposal of solid waste.

The ministers were further informed that those water reservoirs will be so­larised where there is no issue of space. Meena Khan urged concerned authori­ties for ensuring of clean water and en­vironment to people.