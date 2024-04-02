PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 208.79 points, a nega­tive change of 0.31 percent, closing at 66,796.32 points against 67,005.11 points the previous trading day. A total of 238,829,562 shares valu­ing Rs.8.365 billion were traded during the day as compared to 313,035,305 shares valuing Rs.9.899 bil­lion the last day. Some 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock mar­ket; 139 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained un­changed. In future market, as many as 309 companies traded shares in the market, out of which 95 recorded gains, 202 witnessed losses whereas share prices of 12 companies remained un­changed. In PSX, the three top trading companies were PIAC (A) with 39,967,500 shares at Rs.29.28 per share, Agritech Limited with 31,101,500 shares with Rs.28.33 per share and PTCL with 21,231,631 shares at Rs.16.94 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maxi­mum increase of Rs.75.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,250.00, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs.34.42 rise in its per share price to Rs.536.47.