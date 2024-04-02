Tuesday, April 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI's Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in National Assembly

PTI's Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in National Assembly
Web Desk
4:13 PM | April 02, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Omar Ayub was appointed the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq declared Omar Ayub as the leader of the opposition and issued a notification in this regard. He has assumed duties in the chamber after the issuance of notification.

Earlier, Umar met Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who confirmed his appointment as opposition leader.

Later, he thanked the PTI founder and other party leaders for reposing confidence and favouring him to lead the party in the National Assembly. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1712033697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024