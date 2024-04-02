PTI's Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in National Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Omar Ayub was appointed the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq declared Omar Ayub as the leader of the opposition and issued a notification in this regard. He has assumed duties in the chamber after the issuance of notification.

Earlier, Umar met Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who confirmed his appointment as opposition leader.

Later, he thanked the PTI founder and other party leaders for reposing confidence and favouring him to lead the party in the National Assembly.