PTI's Umar Ayub appointed opposition leader in National Assembly

1:28 PM | April 02, 2024
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub Khan has been appointed Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) following the process of scrutiny. 

As per details, NA secretariat has issued a notification of the opposition leader in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The development follows after the nominated candidate for the opposition leader Omar Ayub, along with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Aamer Dogar called on the National Assembly speaker wherein Ayaz Sadiq apprised Omar Ayub that a notification would be issued.

The appointment of the Leader of the Opposition and the Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly was delayed due to disagreements over the issue of the Leader of the Opposition and the Parliamentary Leader within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to newsmen after the appointment as opposition leader in NA, Omar Ayub Khan thanked PTI founder, Barrister Gohar and party members for trusting him for the post.

The PTI leader repeated his stance and said ‘Form 47’ people were allowed to form a government.

