Punjab CM vows to address public grievances promptly

Web Desk
2:17 PM | April 02, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed commitment to address public grievances promptly.

She was talking to members of Provincial Assembly from different districts in Lahore today.

The Chief Minister underlined need for initiation of development projects in health, communication, water supply, drainage systems and expansion of the solid waste collection system in the province.

On the occasion, the MPAs informed the chief minister about their problems and also presented suggestions for solution.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to implement the workable suggestions.

